Brazil will stay true to their identity against Messi's Argentina: coach

Winless in the last three games, Brazil have dropped to fifth in the South American standings on seven points from five games after losing 2-1 to Colombia on Thursday.

They are under heavy pressure as they prepare for long-time rivals Argentina, who top the standings on 12 points.

"I hope we play well and the fans can play along with the team creating a great environment," Diniz said.

"We are prepared to play a team that, if they are not the best (team in the wold), they are one of the best. And they have been for a while, not just because they won the World Cup.

"They have players in the biggest leagues, used to the limelight. And there's Messi ... It's a team that's been playing well for a long time, a winning cycle and one that has maintained its base.

"We acknowledge that and we're going to prepare to do our best against a great opponent."