    বাংলা

    Last-gasp Iwobi earns Fulham rare win at Old Trafford

    Fulham struck first when Calvin Bassey scored in the 65th minute

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Feb 2024, 05:35 PM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2024, 05:35 PM

    Alex Iwobi scored deep in stoppage time as Fulham shocked sub-par Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, the London side's first win at Old Trafford since 2003. 

    United, who lost for the first time in six league matches, are sixth in the table on 44 points, eight behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. Fulham are 12th on 32 points. 

    Fulham struck first when Calvin Bassey scored in the 65th minute, firing his own rebound into the roof of the net. United defender Harry Maguire equalised in the 89th minute and the home team looked poised to salvage at least a point. 

    But Iwobi, who earlier squandered two good chances, swept a shot past Andre Onana into the bottom corner of the net in the 97th minute following a counter-attack to leave the home fans shell-shocked.

    Caption:

    Premier League - Manchester United v Fulham - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 24, 2024 Fulham's Alex Iwobi celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Carl Recine

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Aston Villa - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 12, 2023 Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara
    Villa's Kamara suffers 'significant' knee ligament injury
    Media reports indicated Kamara was likely to miss the rest of the season and this year's European Championship in Germany
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Newcastle United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - January 30, 2024 Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon celebrates after Aston Villa's Alex Moreno scored an own goal and Newcastle United's third Action
    Newcastle's Gordon to miss Forest trip with injury, manager Howe says
    Gordon, who has made 22 league appearances for Newcastle this season left the stadium on crutches after twisting his ankle
    Carabao Cup - Semi-Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Middlesbrough - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 23, 2024 Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino with Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Middlesbrough's Morgan Rogers after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
    Chelsea desperate for titles, not new players: manager
    Chelsea suffered a dismal start to the season but things have started to look up for Pochettino's side
    Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Second Leg - Fulham v Liverpool - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - January 24, 2024 Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their first goal
    Liverpool reach League Cup final
    The record nine-times League Cup winners beat Fulham 3-2 on aggregate and will meet Chelsea at Wembley on Feb 25

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps