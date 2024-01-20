    বাংলা

    Only something 'miraculous' can stop Djokovic in Melbourne: Laver

    Djokovic is eyeing a record-extending Melbourne Park title that will also take him past Margaret Court's haul of 24 majors but the Serb has not had it all his own way

    Shrivathsa SridharReuters
    Published : 20 Jan 2024, 07:24 AM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2024, 07:24 AM

    Novak Djokovic has already been pushed to four sets in two of his early matches at Melbourne Park but Australian great Rod Laver says engravers should get to work putting the world number one's name on the Grand Slam trophy for an 11th time.

    Djokovic is eyeing a record-extending Melbourne Park title that will also take him past Margaret Court's haul of 24 majors but the Serb has not had it all his own way and was pushed hard by teenager Dino Prizmic and local hope Alexei Popyrin.

    Laver, the only player to win the calendar Grand Slam twice, is still convinced Djokovic will glide past challengers after the 36-year-old downed Tomas Martin Etcheverry to set up a fourth round meeting with Adrian Mannarino.

    "It's almost like he's priming himself to get through to the final," 11-times Grand Slam winner Laver said on Saturday after arriving in Melbourne from California.

    "He'll lose a set somewhere in these five-setters and I'm thinking, 'Is he having us on?' because he could win this in two and two and two (6-2 6-2 6-2)."

    Djokovic claimed last year's title despite playing with a small tear in his hamstring and 85-year-old Laver, who has the centre court at the Australian Open named in his honour, said it would take something extraordinary to dethrone him.

    "He's such a great athlete to begin with, but his mind also is tennis and so he sees it almost unfold in front of him, just what he should be doing," said Laver.

    "That's how he's been a great champion.

    "He serves well, his groundstrokes are unbeatable, so I have to believe, unless someone miraculously plays their best tennis to knock him off they can start putting part of his initials on the trophy now."

    RELATED STORIES
    Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2024 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his third round match against China's Shang Juncheng REUTERS
    Alcaraz reaches Australian Open 4th round for first time
    The two-time Grand Slam winner cruised past Chinese wildcard Shang Juncheng, who retired hurt while trailing their uneven contest
    Shoppers walk past sales signs on display in the window of a retail store at a shopping mall in Sydney, Australia, Sept 4, 2018. REUTERS
    Australian consumers increasingly spend only on bargains
    They are tending to spend only on bargains as home loan payments and cost of living pressures weigh on overall outlays, Westpac data shows
    Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 14, 2024 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning his first round match against Croatia's Dino Prizmic
    Djokovic comes through Prizmic test in Melbourne opener
    It had been six years and 28 matches since Djokovic last lost a match at the Australian Open and he was not going to put that record at risk easily
    Spain's Rafael Nadal looks dejected after losing his quarter final match against Australia's Jordan Thompson Jono Searle/AAP Image via REUTERS
    Nadal to skip Australian Open due to fresh muscle injury
    Rafael Nadal's latest injury casts fresh doubts about the former world number one's ability to compete at the elite level again

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024