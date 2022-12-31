Toney on target as Brentford cruise to 2-0 win at woeful West Ham

Jarrod Bowen thought he had won a penalty for West Ham early in the second half but, in a decision that summed up their night, a VAR review found that the contact with Ben Mee started just outside the box and a free kick was awarded instead.

West Ham manager David Moyes threw on Michail Antonio up front in the 64th and, though he brought physicality and energy, the Hammers still lacked quality in attack with defender Craig Dawson coming closest to scoring with an 82nd-minute header.

In the meantime Lukasz Fabianski had to pull off a superb reflex save to deny Brentford's Saman Ghoddos, who fired a rocket towards the bottom right corner after Toney's free kick was blocked only for the Pole to turn it behind for a corner.

West Ham had a couple of late set pieces but Brentford's only cause for concern came in stoppage time when Toney was taken off on a stretcher with a suspected knee injury that makes him a doubt for their next game at home to Liverpool on Jan 2.

"Everyone can see what Ivan brings to the team. We're not sure what happened so I will have to go in and see what's what, hopefully it's not too bad," scorer Dasilva said.