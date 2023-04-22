Alexander-Arnold's new Liverpool role 'not written in stone': Klopp

"It's a strange, very average season so far, yet (we have had) some of the highest results in the club's history. Leeds was the best we've played all season," Klopp said.

"I can't guarantee any kind of result but we have to guarantee a performance level and that is what we have to do now."

Forest are 18th in the standings and inside the relegation zone on goal difference, but Klopp is still wary of their pragmatic style of play under Steve Cooper.

"They had a super spell late last year, but then it didn't work out for them. But the quality they have is clear and if we didn't respect that quality we would be on the wrong side," Klopp said.

"Forest and Steve Cooper are in a difficult situation, they are fighting for their lives and each point they can grab will be massive."

Roberto Firmino has been ruled out after picking up a muscle injury and Klopp said the Brazilian forward could be out for up to three games.