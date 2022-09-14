Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez criticised his team's inability to convert their opportunities on Tuesday after losing 2-0 at Bayern Munich in a Champions League game he said they "dominated".

Bayern scored twice in four minutes against the run of play to move top of Group C, three points above second-placed Barca.

Barcelona had more possession than Bayern and outshot the German side 18-13.

"I am angry. I do not like to lose. We have not deserved it," Xavi told reporters.

"Last year I was angry because they were far superior to us. Today I think we played better than Bayern ... We dominated them, we subdued them.