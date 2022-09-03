Chelsea come from behind to beat West Ham 2-1

Chelsea beat West Ham United 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as goals from substitutes Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz cancelled out Michail Antonio's opener but they also had the VAR referee to thank after an apparent West Ham equaliser was ruled out.

The Blues, looking to improve on their stuttering start to the season, were rocked in the 63rd minute when they failed to clear a corner and Declan Rice squared the ball for Antonio to convert on the goal line.