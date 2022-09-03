    বাংলা

    Chelsea come from behind to beat West Ham 2-1

    The Blues, looking to improve on their stuttering start to the season, were rocked in the 63rd minute when they failed to clear a corner

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Sept 2022, 05:06 PM
    Updated : 3 Sept 2022, 05:06 PM

    Chelsea beat West Ham United 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as goals from substitutes Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz cancelled out Michail Antonio's opener but they also had the VAR referee to thank after an apparent West Ham equaliser was ruled out.

    The Blues, looking to improve on their stuttering start to the season, were rocked in the 63rd minute when they failed to clear a corner and Declan Rice squared the ball for Antonio to convert on the goal line.

    Thirteen minutes later the hosts were level when Chilwell squeezed between two defenders to get his head on a long forward pass by Thiago Silva and deftly angled the ball between the legs of West Ham goal-keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

    Havertz completed the comeback in the 88th minute when he connected with a cross by Chilwell to make it 2-1, moments after West Ham substitute Maxwel Cornet had headed against the post when he should have scored. In the dying moments, Cornet thought he had levelled it for West Ham but his goal was ruled out after a VAR check found that Jarrod Bowen had fouled Chelsea goal-keeper Edouard Mendy.

    RELATED STORIES
    Kane on target as Tottenham beat Fulham to maintain pace
    Tottenham beat Fulham to maintain pace
    Goals in each half by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kane earn Tottenham a fourth win in six games
    Fiorentina come from behind to grab 1-1 draw against Juventus
    Fiorentina grab draw against Juventus
    Milik put Juventus in front nine minutes into the game when he sent Juan Cuadrado's cross into the top right corner with a first-time effort
    Everton denied winner by VAR in feisty derby draw with Liverpool
    VAR denies Everton winner in draw with Liverpool
    Liverpool hit the woodwork three times while the hosts are also denied by the upright at Goodison Park
    West Indies great Lara named head coach of IPL's Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Lara named Hyderabad head coach
    Lara was Hyderabad's batting coach and strategic advisor for IPL’s 2022 season, during which they finished eighth out of the 10 teams

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher