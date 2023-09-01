PSG, Dortmund, Milan, Newcastle in tough Champions League group

Paris St Germain will kick off their quest for a maiden Champions League trophy in a strong Group F featuring Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle United following the draw on Thursday.

Holders Manchester City will take on RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys in Group G.

City captured their first European crown this year and Pep Guardiola's side should have few problems in making the last 16, having handed Leipzig a 7-0 thrashing in last year's tournament.