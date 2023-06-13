    বাংলা

    Germany snatch a draw against Ukraine in 1000th international game celebration

    They took the lead in the sixth minute through a deflection from Niclas Fuellkrug who scored his seventh goal in seven games

    Published : 12 June 2023, 07:51 PM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 07:51 PM

    Germany marked their 1000th international match by snatching a dramatic 3-3 draw with a last-gasp penalty against Ukraine in a charity game in Bremen on Monday. 

    Germany took the lead in the sixth minute through a deflection from Niclas Fuellkrug who scored his seventh goal in seven games. 

    Ukraine seized on a loose ball in midfield to break on a counter-attack as Viktor Tsyhankov equalised in the 19th minute. 

    Four minutes later a Mykhailo Mudryk shot bounced off Antonio Ruediger in the six-yard box for an own goal to give the visitor's a 2-1 lead. 

    Hansi Flick's side were dealt another blow early in the second half after a defensive error allowed Tsyhankov to score a second goal to hand Ukraine a 3-1 advantage. 

    Germany pulled one back seven minutes from time when Kai Havertz slotted home. Joshua Kimmich converted a penalty in added time to deny Ukraine their first win over Germany.

