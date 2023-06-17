Spain players trumping fatigue as they look to win Nations League

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is confident the motivation of playing in the Nations League final will trump any end-of-season fatigue his players might feel after an exhausting campaign.

Spain take on Croatia to decide the title in Rotterdam on Sunday after edging Italy in the last minute of their semi-final on Thursday.

De la Fuente told a pre-match press conference he had no concerns about his players finding the requisite energy before heading off on holidays.

"They're all fine. No one is going to let us down. We're going to give it a whirl tomorrow," he said.