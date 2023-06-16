    বাংলা

    Man City set to release skipper Gundogan and Mendy

    Premier League said they were included on the list of players who can leave on free transfer as their contracts expire this month

    Reuters
    Published : 16 June 2023, 03:23 PM
    Updated : 16 June 2023, 03:23 PM

    Treble winners Manchester City are set to release captain Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy when their contracts expire this month after the Premier League said on Friday they were included on the list of players who can leave on free transfers.

    Gundogan had been silent on his future after leading the club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies this season, with the Germany international linked with moves to Arsenal and Barcelona.

    The 32-year-old, who proved to be the man for the big occasion in City's historic treble bid, won 14 trophies at the club, including five league titles following his move from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

    Mendy has not played for City since August 2021 after he was suspended following his arrest on charges of rape and sexual assault.

    The Frenchman, who was signed in 2017 for a fee in the region of 52 million pounds ($66.63 million), was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in January but he faces a retrial on two other charges.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FA Cup Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their second goal with Erling Braut Haaland REUTERS
    Gundogan double seals FA Cup final win for City
    City captain Gundogan enters the record books as he scores the fastest goal in FA Cup final history
    FA Cup Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their first goal
    Gundogan scores fastest FA Cup final goal
    The previous record was held by Louis Saha who scored after 25 seconds for Everton in the 2009 Cup final against Chelsea
    Premier League - Everton v Manchester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - May 14, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their third goal with teammate Phil Foden Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
    Gundogan stars as City move clear at the top
    With three games remaining, Pep Guardiola's treble-chasing side have 85 points and have a match in hand on Arsenal who play Brighton & Hove Albion later
    Football - Champions League Final - Manchester City v Inter Milan - Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - June 11, 2023 Manchester City's Rodri celebrates after winning the Champions League.
    City's Rodri named CL Player of the Season
    The 26-year-old Spain international scored the winning goal as City lifted the trophy for the first time when they beat Inter Milan

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production