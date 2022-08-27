Antony confirms he wants to leave Ajax amid interest from Manchester United

Antony registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games in all competitions for Ajax last season as they won their third consecutive Eredivisie title and reached the round of 16 of the Champions League.

"Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and, with them, certainly a great offer," Antony was quoted as saying by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

"During the window months, meetings concluded including a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again I want to leave the club," Anthony said in remarks Romano read on YouTube.