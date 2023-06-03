    বাংলা

    Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club

    The Argentina captain has received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season

    Reuters
    Published : 3 June 2023, 05:52 PM
    Updated : 3 June 2023, 05:52 PM

    Lionel Messi will leave Paris St Germain at the end of season after two years at the Ligue 1 club, Paris St Germain said on Saturday.

    PSG host Clermont in the final round of Ligue 1 later on Saturday.

    "After two seasons in the French capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris St Germain will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2022–23 campaign," PSG said in a statement.

    Messi's future at PSG had been the subject of much speculation recently, with a source close to the Argentina captain telling Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.

    He has also been linked in the media with a move back to boyhood club Barcelona, with the United States' Major League Soccer club Inter Miami also being touted as a possible destination.

    "I would like to thank Leo Messi for his two seasons in Paris. To see a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in the Rouge & Bleu and at Parc des Princes, winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and inspiring our younger players has been a pleasure," PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said in the club's statement.

    "His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be understated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future."

    While he has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, Messi failed to have a big impact at PSG and in his two seasons at the club, could not help them go past the last 16 in the Champions League.

