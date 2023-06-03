Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club

Lionel Messi will leave Paris St Germain at the end of season after two years at the Ligue 1 club, Paris St Germain said on Saturday.

PSG host Clermont in the final round of Ligue 1 later on Saturday.

"After two seasons in the French capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris St Germain will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2022–23 campaign," PSG said in a statement.

Messi's future at PSG had been the subject of much speculation recently, with a source close to the Argentina captain telling Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.