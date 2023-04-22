Spurs still believe they can finish in top four, says Stellini

Tottenham Hotspur are confident they can finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League as long as it is still mathematically possible, interim manager Cristian Stellini said on Friday.

Spurs dropped out of the top four following the sacking of Antonio Conte last month and sit fifth in the league standings with 53 points having played a game more than fourth-placed Newcastle United, who have 56.

Spurs' hopes of playing in the Champions League next season were dented last weekend after they lost 3-2 at home to Bournemouth and Stellini said the game at St James' Park will not make things any easier.