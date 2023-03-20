Man United book FA Cup semi-final berth with 3-1 win over Fulham

"It was a clear and obvious handball... and I think we already should have been ahead," Ten Hag said.

A melee erupted and Mitrovic, who appeared to shove the referee with his shoulder, and Silva were also shown red cards.

Silva said his red was for leaving the coach's area, adding: "Up until the red card we were clearly the best team on the pitch."

Once order was restored, Fernandes's ensuing penalty put United on the scoreboard.

"(Fulham) had an opportunity and they blew it," former United captain Roy Keane said.

FERNANDES SCORES AGAIN

Two minutes later, Marcel Sabitzer put the 12-time FA Cup champions ahead with a backheel chip into the net off a cross from Luke Shaw.

Fernandes scored again for good measure seconds before the final whistle.

"It's a massive win," Sabitzer said. "We wanted to go back to Wembley and we did it.

Asked whether United won it or Fulham gave it away, Sabitzer said: "We won it. Why not? We scored three, they scored one. We were concentrated and focused; we came back and that's the important thing."

United will meet Brighton & Hove Albion -- who ended fourth-tier Grimsby Town's dream run in the cup with a 5-0 win earlier on Sunday -- in the April 22-23 semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.