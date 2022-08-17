Nortje takes three wickets as England falter at Lord's

'Bazball' was put on the backburner as South Africa's seamers removed England's top order cheaply and despite a half-century for Ollie Pope reduced them to 116 for sixbefore rain forced an early tea on day one of the first Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

Pope is unbeaten on 61 and will resume the innings with Stuart Broad (0 not out) when the weather allows after the afternoon session was limited to six overs.

The tourists managed to take the wicket of Ben Foakes in that time as he was bowled by the fiery Anrich Nortje (3-43), who topped 150-kilometres per hour with some of his deliveries.

The tale of the first day has been South Africa's aggressive and accurate fast bowling rather than England's swashbuckling style that had brought the home side four excellent Test wins in a row earlier in the summer.