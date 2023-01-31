    বাংলা

    West Ham set up Man United tie by beating Derby

    Derby were 14 matches unbeaten in all competitions but were quickly overrun by the Premier League side

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Jan 2023, 04:50 AM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2023, 04:50 AM

    West Ham United eased into the FA Cup fifth round with a comfortable 2-0 victory away to third-tier Derby County on Monday to set up a meeting with Manchester United. 

    Derby, fourth in League One, went into the match on the back of 14 matches unbeaten in all competitions but were quickly overrun by the Premier League side, who took the lead in the 10th minute with a close-range volley from Jarrod Bowen. 

    Bowen went 12 matches without a goal before netting twice against Everton last week and now has three in his last two games. 

    The forward then crossed for striker Michail Antonio to head in a second goal five minutes after the interval to break his own goal drought stretching back to November. 

    David Moyes' side saw out the victory without conceding many chances, recording back-to-back wins for the first time since October, and Bowen said he hoped the win would boost his side, who are 16th in the table, one point above the relegation zone. 

    "Two wins on the bounce is good for us it's all about results and momentum and we can use this as a real springboard," he said. 

    Midfielder Pablo Fornals added: "Everyone knows it hasn't been an easy season so every game we can win gives us massive confidence. 

    "We work hard every day in training to get a chance and then you have to take it. That's what the players tried to do tonight."

    RELATED STORIES
    India's Pandya slams 'shocker of a wicket' after win against NZ
    Pandya slams NZ T20 pitches
    Pandya and New Zealand counterpart Mitchell Santner were surprised by the sharp turn throughout the series opener in Ranchi
    Spanish Super Cup - Final - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Jan 16, 2023 - FC Barcelona's Sergio Busquets lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Spanish Super Cup.
    Real to face bitter rivals Barca in cup semis
    The semi-final represents a chance for LaLiga and European champions Real to get revenge for their 3-1 loss in the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona
    Real Madrid favourites to keep up Europe’s dominance
    Real Madrid favourites to keep up Europe’s dominance
    European clubs have won the last nine editions of the Club World Cup
    Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Photo Shoot - Government House, Melbourne, Australia - Jan 30, 2023 Australian Open champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic walks with the trophy during a photo shoot
    Fire still burning, Djokovic and GOAT debate move on to Paris
    The Serb says he is as hungry as ever to win titles, although he is less enamoured with the monotony of daily practice sessions

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher