    বাংলা

    No going back, Ronaldo closes door on return to Europe

    ‘European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the (English) Premier League,’ Ronaldo said

    Reuters
    Published : 18 July 2023, 06:50 AM
    Updated : 18 July 2023, 06:50 AM

    Cristiano Ronaldo said there is no chance of him playing club football in Europe again and that the Saudi Arabian league is better than Major League Soccer, where his great rival Lionel Messi has chosen to begin the next chapter in his career.

    Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in December on a 2-1/2 year contract following his exit from Manchester United, said he had paved the way for other top players to sign with Saudi teams and that more would make the move to the desert kingdom.

    The 38-year-old Portugal captain, speaking after Al Nassr's 5-0 loss to Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly on Monday, said most European leagues were in decline.

    "I'm 100% sure I won't return to any European club. I'm 38-years-old," ESPN quoted him as saying.

    "European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the (English) Premier League. They're way ahead of all the other leagues."

    Ronaldo's long-time rival Messi was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia before the Argentine World Cup winner completed a transfer to MLS side Inter Miami, signing a deal until 2025.

    "The Saudi league is better than MLS," Ronaldo said.

    "Now all the players are coming here ... In one year, more top players will come to Saudi Arabia."

    Several high-profile players have followed Ronaldo to the Saudi league, including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema from Real Madrid and N'Golo Kante from Chelsea, who both joined champions Al-Ittihad.

    RELATED STORIES
    ootball - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Shabab - KSU Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 23, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds fans after the match
    Saudi league is better than MLS: Ronaldo
    In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league, the veteran Portuguese forward said
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group J - Portugal v Liechtenstein - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - Mar 23, 2023. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal
    Ronaldo gives Portugal late win on 200th international appearance
    It was Ronaldo's 123rd goal for Portugal, extending his record as the all-time leading international goalscorer
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group J - Portugal v Liechtenstein - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - March 23, 2023 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the match.
    Ronaldo 'happy' in Saudi Arabia, wants players to join him
    The 38-year-old said the Saudi Pro League was very competitive and there were many opportunities to grow
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group J - Portugal v Liechtenstein - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - March 23, 2023 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the match.
    Al-Ittihad crowned Saudi league champions ahead of Ronaldo's Al-Nassr
    The result handed former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Nuno Espirito Santo his first top flight league title

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan