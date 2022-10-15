Messi worried by Dybala and Di Maria injuries ahead of World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international team mates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup.

Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris St Germain due to a calf problem, added that injuries were always a worry for players ahead of any major international tournament.

"It's a concern because it's a different World Cup, you play at a different time and we're so close that any little thing that can happen to you can leave you out," the 35-year-old told DirecTV Sports.