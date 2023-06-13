Australia keep faith in expensive Starc's wicket-taking ability

Mitchell Starc may have leaked runs in the World Test Championship final against India but his wicket-taking ability is crucial to the balance of the Australia pace attack heading into the Ashes series against England, coach Andrew McDonald said on Monday.

The left-arm quick claimed four wickets but went for 5.34 runs an over - the most expensive performance in his 78-test career - at The Oval in London, where Australia triumphed by 209 runs with Scott Boland impressing the most among the Australian seamers.

While Pat Cummins is safe as the captain of the side, a fit-again Josh Hazlewood would join Starc and Boland in the race for the remaining two spots in Australia's pace attack for the first Ashes test later this week.