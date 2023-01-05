FIFA's Zimbabwe ban shatters dreams of women football players

Zimbabwean football player Marjory Nyaumwe is used to carrying her country's hopes as part of the women's national "Mighty Warriors" team.

But she can barely afford to travel to training sessions since global governing body FIFA banned Zimbabwe from international matches last year, leaving top players facing a sharp drop in income and an uncertain future.

"We get allowances when we play international games which can last us for several months. But when we are not playing like this it gets tough," centre-forward Nyaumwe, 35, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation/Context.

"The money I had in my savings from the last match we played against South Africa in 2021 is running out. I cannot even afford to fill the tank of my car."

FIFA suspended Zimbabwe's football association last year in a crackdown on government interference.