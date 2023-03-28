    বাংলা

    Acrobatic Borre completes Colombia's comeback win over Japan

    The Colombians took charge after the interval and Borre struck in the 61st minute

    Reuters
    Published : 28 March 2023, 02:04 PM
    Updated : 28 March 2023, 02:04 PM

    Rafael Santos Borre scored with a spectacular overhead kick as Colombia came from a goal down to hand Japan a 2-1 defeat in Osaka on Tuesday.

    Kaoru Mitoma had given the Japanese the lead in the third minute as the Brighton & Hove Albion winger rose above the defence to beat Camilo Vargas with a firm downward header.

    Jhon Duran equalised with 12 minutes left in the first half when he stroked home following Deiver Machado's cutback in a rare attack for the visitors in the opening 45 minutes.

    The Colombians took charge after the interval and Borre struck in the 61st minute, netting from 12 yards out after Daniel Schmidt had blocked Jhon Arias' attempt at goal and the ball had looped up invitingly into the air.

    Vargas then denied Japan an equaliser five minutes later with a sprawling save to his left to keep out a goal-bound header from substitute Ayase Ueda.

