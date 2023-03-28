Acrobatic Borre completes Colombia's comeback win over Japan

Rafael Santos Borre scored with a spectacular overhead kick as Colombia came from a goal down to hand Japan a 2-1 defeat in Osaka on Tuesday.

Kaoru Mitoma had given the Japanese the lead in the third minute as the Brighton & Hove Albion winger rose above the defence to beat Camilo Vargas with a firm downward header.

Jhon Duran equalised with 12 minutes left in the first half when he stroked home following Deiver Machado's cutback in a rare attack for the visitors in the opening 45 minutes.