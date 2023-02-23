UK commentator John Motson dies aged 77

British football commentator John Motson has died aged 77, his family announced in a statement on Thursday.

Popularly known as "Motty", Motson started working on the BBC's flagship football highlights show Match of the Day in 1971.

He went on to cover 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the channel before retiring from the organisation in 2018.

"It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today (Thursday)," said a statement from Motson's family.

Motson became an OBE in 2001 for services to sports broadcasting and was made famous for his trademark sheepskin coats, delivering his final BBC commentary back in 2018 when Crystal Palace faced West Bromwich Albion.