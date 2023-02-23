    বাংলা

    UK commentator John Motson dies aged 77

    He covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the channel before retiring

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Feb 2023, 12:20 PM
    Updated : 23 Feb 2023, 12:20 PM

    British football commentator John Motson has died aged 77, his family announced in a statement on Thursday.

    Popularly known as "Motty", Motson started working on the BBC's flagship football highlights show Match of the Day in 1971.

    He went on to cover 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the channel before retiring from the organisation in 2018.

    "It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today (Thursday)," said a statement from Motson's family.

    Motson became an OBE in 2001 for services to sports broadcasting and was made famous for his trademark sheepskin coats, delivering his final BBC commentary back in 2018 when Crystal Palace faced West Bromwich Albion.

    "Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died," former England striker and current Match of the Day commentator Gary Lineker said on Twitter.

    "A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He'll be very much missed."

    Motson joined the BBC on a full-time basis as a sports presenter on Radio 2 in 1968, having been at BBC Radio Sheffield beforehand.

    "10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals. John Motson was an ever present fixture in so many of our lives. He will be sorely missed," British minister for culture, media and sport, Lucy Frazer, said on Twitter.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Copa del Rey - Quarter Final - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - Jan 26, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger react.
    Atletico striker Morata calls for life bans for racist chants
    Morata says fans who chant racist insults should be banned for life, in light of multiple incidents of racism against players in the top flight this season
    Bangladesh coach Hathurasingha says 'no tension' with senior players
    ‘No tension' with senior players: Bangladesh coach Hathurasingha
    Hathurasingha's first stint with the side between 2014 and 2017 was marked by several run-ins with senior players in the team, some of whom are part of the current squad
    Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with FC Barcelona's Jules Kounde in the Europa League first leg Play-Off at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain on Feb 16, 2023.
    Barcelona to face best Man United team in many years: Xavi
    After fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Xavi believes his team will need to be at their best to advance to the last 16 in the Premier League
    Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - RB Leipzig v Manchester City - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - Feb 22, 2023 Manchester City's Rodri in action with RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer.
    Leipzig draw against Man City in Champions League
    City had 74% possession and almost double the number of their opponents' attacks but have now drawn their last two games

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher