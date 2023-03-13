Raphinha strikes again to give Barca win at Athletic

Athleticsaw two shots hit the bar and an Inaki Williams effort in the last few minutes of the game ruled out for a controversial handball in the build-up.

Barcelona have 65 points, nine clear of second-placed Real who face a must-win game at Camp Nou next Sunday to keep their slim chances of retaining the title alive. Athletic are ninth on 33 points.

"It's the same thing once again. We have to play and attack better," coach Barca Xavi Hernandez told DAZN.

"We went 1-0 in a difficult stadium and end up suffering. It is a golden victory, but we keep thinking about improving offensively."

Roared by some 40,000 fans who fired up a sold-out San Mames, Athletic dominated proceedings early with the Williams brothers, Nico and Inaki, a constant threat to Barca’s defence.

The clever Alex Berenguer almost scored in the 24th minute after Barca defender Jules Kounde messed up a pass back to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the Athletic forward getting in front of the goalkeeper but putting his shot just wide.