Injured Warner ruled out of rest of India series

Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the rest of the India Test series after suffering concussion and a fracture in his elbow in the second match in New Delhi, the team said on Tuesday.

Warner is the latest of the Australian squad to head home from the subcontinent, with paceman Josh Hazlewood ruled out with an Achilles injury and captain Pat Cummins returning due to a serious illness in the family.

Cummins, however, is expected back in India before the third Test starts in Indore from March 1.

Lefthander Warner was replaced by concussion replacement Matt Renshaw in New Delhi after being struck on the grille by fast bowler Mohammad Siraj.