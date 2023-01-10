‘You win or you learn’: The joyous career of Italian striker Gianluca Vialli

Gianluca Vialli, the great Italian striker, passed away at age 58 on Friday, Jan 8.

On Sunday, Sampdoria hosted Napoli. Luciano Spalletti’s visiting side, currently leading the Serie A title race, were comfortable throughout. They scored twice and left with 3 points. The match ended, but the Sampdoria fans did not leave the stands. Instead, they sang:

“Luca Vialli, Luca Vialli, Luca Vialli alé alé, we love you and we adore you, you are better than Pelé.”

For the older fans, it was a familiar chant. The Genoan club looks set for relegation from Serie A this year, but there was one shining moment in their history when they were on top. And the year they won the Scudetto on their jerseys, Gianluca Vialli was their top goalscorer.