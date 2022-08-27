Ten Hag demands more from Man United after Southampton win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hailed his side's fighting spirit after they claimed a slender 1-0 win at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday but added that there was still much to improve, especially in possession.

Bruno Fernandes' second-half strike was the difference between the two sides as United notched up their second straight win and ended a seven-match losing streak on the road stretching back to last season.

"At the start of the game we could have created more. It is the start of the season, it is tough. You have to battle and we did that today so we were rewarded," Ten Hag told reporters.