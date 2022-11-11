    বাংলা

    Pele backs Brazil to add sixth star on crest

    Brazil's position at the top of the world rankings and their superb unbeaten run in qualifying have made them the bookmakers' favourites to win the title in Qatar

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Nov 2022, 06:44 PM
    Updated : 10 Nov 2022, 06:44 PM

    Brazil great Pele backed the team to live up to their billing as World Cup favourites and capture a record-extending sixth title in Qatar, saying he has full confidence in the 26-man squad selected by head coach Tite.

    Sharing his thoughts on Instagram alongside a picture of himself wearing a Brazil jersey from his playing days, the 82-year-old -- who led the team to the title in 1958, 1962 and 1970 -- said he hoped to see another star above their crest.

    "The last time I wore the shirt of the Brazilian team we inaugurated the three stars above the crest," Pele, the only player to have won three World Cups, captioned the picture. "Now we have five. I can't wait to add the sixth star."

    Pele, who has suffered health issues in recent years but has remained active on social media, said he was confident the team would make the nation proud.

    "I'm here to give my vote of confidence to this team and wish good luck to our national team," he said after Tite named his squad earlier this week.

    Brazil will start their campaign against Serbia on Nov. 24. They also face Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

