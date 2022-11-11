Pele backs Brazil to add sixth star on crest

Brazil great Pele backed the team to live up to their billing as World Cup favourites and capture a record-extending sixth title in Qatar, saying he has full confidence in the 26-man squad selected by head coach Tite.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram alongside a picture of himself wearing a Brazil jersey from his playing days, the 82-year-old -- who led the team to the title in 1958, 1962 and 1970 -- said he hoped to see another star above their crest.

"The last time I wore the shirt of the Brazilian team we inaugurated the three stars above the crest," Pele, the only player to have won three World Cups, captioned the picture. "Now we have five. I can't wait to add the sixth star."