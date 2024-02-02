New striker Borja Iglesias aims to help Leverkusen stay top

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen's new signing Borja Iglesias is ready to boost their attack in the absence of injured striker Victor Boniface, and his arrival could not have been better timed with Bayern Munich awaiting them on Feb. 10.

Leverkusen will be looking to bounce back with a win at bottom club Darmstadt 98 on Saturday to make amends for their goalless draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach last week.

Their lead over second-placed Bayern has been cut to two points and they will want to preserve that gap going into the crunch match against Bayern.

With the title race looking increasingly like a two-horse race as Bayern are 10 points ahead of third-placed VfB Stuttgart, Leverkusen know they cannot afford to drop points on Saturday.

"Until the season ends it is still a long, hard way," said 31-year-old Spaniard Iglesias, who joined on a loan deal from Real Betis until the end of the campaign.

"We are taking one step after the other. First of all I am looking forward to the game against Darmstadt on the weekend and then the coming weeks in Leverkusen."