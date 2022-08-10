    বাংলা

    CAF set to back Infantino for new term as FIFA president

    Infantino was first elected FIFA president in February 2016 and has spent a lot of time in Africa

    Reuters
    Published : 10 August 2022, 04:25 PM
    Updated : 10 August 2022, 04:25 PM

    Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe says the continent will throw its weight behind incumbent FIFA president Gianni Infantino as the latter seeks a third term in office at the 73rd FIFA congress next year.

    Motsepe confirmed all 54 member associations of CAF have resolved to vote for Infantino, despite the fact that the identity of any potential challenger is not yet known.

    With no opponent emerging yet, Infantino could stand unopposed again, as he did in 2019.

    "We discussed at the executive committee meeting that in recognition of the huge contributions, commitment and the track record that you've built in terms of improving African football, all 54 member nations have taken a resolution to vote for you for re-election," Motsepe told Infantino at the CAF General Assembly in Arusha on Wednesday.

    Infantino was first elected FIFA president in February 2016 and has spent a lot of time in Africa, whose 54 nations are more than a quarter of FIFA's 211 member associations and therefore make up a powerful voting bloc.

    Motsepe has long been seen as an ally of Infantino and the two appeared together at the launch of a proposed African Super League for clubs that was also announced on Wednesday and is due to start in August 2023.

    RELATED STORIES
    Arsenal reprimanded for second time for fan token adverts
    Arsenal reprimanded again for fan token adverts
    Fan tokens allow supporters of football and other sports clubs to vote on minor decisions such as songs played at matches after a goal is scored
    Barca's new signings offer hope of comeback, if they can be registered
    Barca's new signings offer hope of comeback
    Barcelona becomes Europe's biggest spenders in the close season, investing around 150 million euros to sign Lewandowski from Bayern Munich
    Qatar World Cup start date moves up one day
    WC start date moves up one day
    Host countries are traditionally given the opening match of the World Cup
    Germany coach Flick delighted with Werner's Leipzig return
    Germany coach delighted with Werner’s Leipzig return
    The 26-year-old spent the largest part of his senior career at RB Leipzig between 2016-20

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher