Denmark will travel to Qatar without families in human rights protest: report

Denmark's players will travel to the 2022 World Cup without their families, local media reported on Tuesday, as the Danish FA (DBU) wants to minimise activity in Qatar as a protest against the country's human rights record.

"We don't want to contribute to creating profit for Qatar," DBU communications manager Jakob Hoyer told newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

"Therefore, we have throttled down as much as possible on our travel activities.

"In previous (World Cup finals), the players' wives and girlfriends have travelled with the board, but as I said, we have cancelled those trips for (these finals)."