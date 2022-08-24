Djokovic missing US Open over COVID vaccine status would be 'a joke': McEnroe

Four-times US Open winner John McEnroe said it would be "a joke" if Novak Djokovic is unable to compete at the US tournament starting later this month due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Djokovic has refused to take the vaccine and appears set to miss out on the year's last Grand Slam due to current US rules that require travellers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the United States.

The Serbian previously said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments that require participating players to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic remains on the entry list for the Aug 29-Sept 11 tournament in New York.