    France forward Dembele leaves Barcelona to join PSG

    Barca said they reached an agreement with PSG on Dembele's transfer for 50.4 million euros

    Published : 12 August 2023, 09:54 AM
    Updated : 12 August 2023, 09:54 AM

    Barcelona's France forward Ousmane Dembele has joined Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain on a five-year deal, both clubs announced on Saturday.

    Barcelona said they had reached an agreement with PSG on Dembele's transfer for 50.4 million euros ($55.16 million).

    Dembele, 26, last year extended his contract with the Spanish champions until June 2024 after his previous deal expired. He won three LaLiga titles and two Spanish Cups in six years.

