France forward Dembele leaves Barcelona to join PSG

The Belgian international left the practice field in tears and an MRI scan confirmed the ACL tear two days ahead of Real's LaLiga season debut
Barcelona's France forward Ousmane Dembele has joined Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain on a five-year deal, both clubs announced on Saturday.
Barcelona said they had reached an agreement with PSG on Dembele's transfer for 50.4 million euros ($55.16 million).
Dembele, 26, last year extended his contract with the Spanish champions until June 2024 after his previous deal expired. He won three LaLiga titles and two Spanish Cups in six years.