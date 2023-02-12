    বাংলা

    Southampton sack Jones with club in last place

    Jones is the second Saints manager to lose his job this season after the former Luton Town boss was appointed in November as Ralph Hasenhuettl's replacement

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Feb 2023, 01:56 PM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2023, 01:56 PM

    Southampton parted ways with manager Nathan Jones on Sunday after the Welshman won just one Premier League game during his three-month tenure to leave the south-coast club rooted at the bottom of the standings.

    Jones is the second Saints manager to lose his job this season after the former Luton Town boss was appointed in November as Ralph Hasenhuettl's replacement a few days before the World Cup break.

    While the Saints reached the fifth round of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the League Cup after beating Manchester City, the club failed to get out of the relegation zone in the league.

    "Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men's first team manager Nathan Jones. First team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club," the club said in a statement.

    In Jones's eight league games in charge, Southampton's sole victory came against a similarly struggling Everton last month while they lost the other seven matches.

    Jones's last game in charge was Saturday's defeat by 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers who came back from a goal down to win 2-1 to leave the Saints on 15 points in 22 games, four points from the safety zone.

    Jones' sacking was the culmination of poor form and bizarre excuses that earned him no favours. He was also on borrowed time after failing to win over the supporters at St Mary's Stadium.

    After a 3-0 defeat at Brentford earlier this month, the 49-year-old was heavily criticised for saying he had compromised on his style of management due to fan pressure.

    He said he had not put his stamp on the team but had instead pandered to his players.

    He eventually accepted responsibility for their performances but the damage was done as the atmosphere at the ground turned toxic with fans chanting, "You don't know what you're doing" and "Get out of our club".

    Southampton said first team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the squad for next Saturday's game against Chelsea.

    RELATED STORIES
    @BCCI/
    Rohit counts India's spin blessings after Nagpur cakewalk
    India's Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel collectively claimed 16 of the 20 wickets in their opening Test match against Australia
    Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - Australia v England - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - Dec 27, 2021 Australia's Pat Cummins walks of the pitch after losing his wicket during day 2 of the Third Test
    Media slate 'uncomprehending' Australia after Nagpur loss
    In an article headlined 'Australia humiliated in the present, but future even shakier' cricket writer Daniel Brettig wrote, 'The hosts were as knowing as the tourists looked uncomprehending'
    Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Final - Real Madrid v Al Hilal - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - February 11, 2023 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.
    Real Madrid beat Al Hilal to secure Club WC title
    Doubles from Valverde and Vinicius Jr help them beat the Saudi Arabian side 5-3
    Ligue 1 - AS Monaco v Paris St Germain - Stade Louis II, Monaco - February 11, 2023 AS Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder in action with Paris St Germain's El Chadaille Bitshiabu
    Ben Yedder leads Monaco to win over PSG
    Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti were missing for league leaders PSG

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher