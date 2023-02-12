Southampton sack Jones with club in last place

Southampton parted ways with manager Nathan Jones on Sunday after the Welshman won just one Premier League game during his three-month tenure to leave the south-coast club rooted at the bottom of the standings.

Jones is the second Saints manager to lose his job this season after the former Luton Town boss was appointed in November as Ralph Hasenhuettl's replacement a few days before the World Cup break.

While the Saints reached the fifth round of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the League Cup after beating Manchester City, the club failed to get out of the relegation zone in the league.

"Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men's first team manager Nathan Jones. First team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club," the club said in a statement.