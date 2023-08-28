Barcelona fight back to win seven-goal thriller at Villarreal

Barcelona fought back to secure a barnstorming 4-3 win at Villarreal on Sunday, with last year's LaLiga top scorer Robert Lewandowski bagging the winner late in the second half.

Barca took an early two-goal lead after Gavi and Frenkie De Jong scored within two minutes of each other, but the hosts recovered with first-half goals by Juan Foyth and Alexander Sorloth, and from Alex Baena five minutes after the break.