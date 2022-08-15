    বাংলা

    Villa's Carlos set for surgery after rupturing Achilles

    Villa signed the 29-year-old defender from Sevilla for a reported fee of $31.38 million

    Reuters
    Published : 15 August 2022, 03:25 PM
    Updated : 15 August 2022, 03:25 PM

    Aston Villa's new signing Diego Carlos is facing an extended spell on the sidelines with a ruptured Achilles tendon that will require him to undergo surgery, the Premier League club said on Monday.

    Villa signed the 29-year-old defender from LaLiga side Sevilla for a reported fee of 26 million pounds ($31.38 million) in the close season transfer window.

    "The player sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-1 victory over Everton," Villa said in a statement. "The player will require surgery and will then begin his rehabilitation programme."

    The club did not provide a timeline for the Brazilian's return.

    Villa, who are ninth in the Premier League table, travel to face Crystal Palace on Aug. 20.

    RELATED STORIES
    FA investigating Tuchel for comments on referee Taylor after Spurs draw
    FA probing Tuchel for comments on referee
    Tuchel and Conte were involved in a heated exchange after the fulltime whistle
    Liverpool's Klopp backs Diaz to become regular goalscorer
    Klopp backs Diaz to become regular goalscorer
    Diaz has quickly settled in since joining Liverpool from Porto in January, but has not yet been able to match his goalscoring output in Portugal
    Critics jumped the gun in judging Liverpool striker Nunez: Klopp
    Critics judged Nunez too quickly: Klopp
    After his early struggles, the Uruguayan scored four goals against RB Leipzig and Man City
    Chelsea's Tuchel blasts referee and VAR after Spurs draw
    Tuchel blasts referee, VAR after Spurs draw
    He feels that Kai Havertz has been fouled in the build-up to Tottenham's first equaliser

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher