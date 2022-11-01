    বাংলা

    Belgium is hopeful Lukaku will be fit for World Cup after 'setback'

    Lukaku is struggling with a hamstring injury having only recently returned from two months on the sidelines

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 10:36 AM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 10:36 AM

    Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says the absence of "irreplaceable" Romelu Lukaku from the World Cup would force his side to change the way they play, but the striker has not been ruled out of the tournament yet, team officials confirmed.

    Lukaku is struggling with a hamstring injury having only recently returned from two months on the sidelines and is a doubt for the finals in Qatar, with Belgium opening their tournament against Canada on Nov. 23.

    But team doctor Kristof Sas has described the latest injury as a "setback" rather than a fatal blow to the player’s World Cup chances.

    "It is not yet a line through the issue, but it is a setback for the player himself, his club and the Red Devils (Belgium national team)," Sas was quoted by HLN.

    Martinez spoke last week about the importance of Lukaku in his side and how he covers a number of the attacking positions in the team. Without him they would potentially need to restructure their midfield and forward line.

    "At the Red Devils, he is irreplaceable," Martinez told Nieuwsblad. "Every national team has irreplaceable players. Look at Argentina with Messi, Croatia with Modric, Brozovic and Kovacic, Spain and Germany also have such players. That's just how it works.

    "With us it's Courtois, De Bruyne and Lukaku. You cannot replace them one on one. If they don't play, we have to play in a different way. If Lukaku is not there, maybe we should play with more attackers."

    Lukaku’s Italian club Inter Milan confirmed on Monday that the player had suffered a "myotendinous strain in his left hamstring" and would be monitored this week to ascertain he severity of the problem.

    The 29-year-old returned to action last week and scored in a 4-0 Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen, and also featured off the bench in the 3-0 Serie A win over Sampdoria on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Europa League - Group E - Omonia v Manchester United - GSP Stadium, Strovolos, Cyprus - October 6, 2022 Manchester United's Anthony Martial celebrates scoring their second goal
    Martial back in United training
    The Frenchman suffered an injury in United league win at Everton on Oct 9
    ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 Australia's Steve Smith takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Kane Williamson.
    Smith ready to slot in as Australia sweat on injuries
    Captain and opener Finch, number six David and allrounder Stoinis are all in doubt ahead of Australia’s final Super 12 game
    One Day International Series - India Practice Session - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 16, 2022 India's Virat Kohli and coach Rahul Dravid during practice.
    Kohli dealt well with breach of privacy: Dravid
    People entered Kohli's hotel room and posted a video of his clothes and belongings on social media
    Titans teenager Dewald Brevis smashed 162 from 57 balls with 13 fours and 13 sixes.
    Titans, Knights rack up T20 world record
    The South African franchises collectively bludgeon 501

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher