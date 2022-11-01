Belgium is hopeful Lukaku will be fit for World Cup after 'setback'

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says the absence of "irreplaceable" Romelu Lukaku from the World Cup would force his side to change the way they play, but the striker has not been ruled out of the tournament yet, team officials confirmed.

Lukaku is struggling with a hamstring injury having only recently returned from two months on the sidelines and is a doubt for the finals in Qatar, with Belgium opening their tournament against Canada on Nov. 23.

But team doctor Kristof Sas has described the latest injury as a "setback" rather than a fatal blow to the player’s World Cup chances.