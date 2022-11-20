Germany ready to end long-term striker conundrum

Flick, who took over from Joachim Loew last year, has now decided to go a different route in Qatar, having included two natural centre forwards in his squad.

Werder Bremen's Niclas Fuellkrug made his Germany debut at the age of 29 this week, scoring the winner in their warmup match against Oman on Wednesday after coming on as a substitute.

His sensational 10-goal run in the Bundesliga made him a necessary choice with Flick praising his qualities which he said would enrich his team.

Youssoufa Moukoko, the youngest player at this World Cup at 18, is a striker from a different generation than Fuellkrug.

He does not have the height or power in the air that Fuellkrug possess but every time the Borussia Dortmund striker is in the opponents' box alarm bells are ringing.

A lighting-quick centre forward with skills and football intelligence to match, Moukoko has scored six times and delivered three assists in the Bundesliga this season.

While he is unlikely to start, the teenager will no doubt be deployed, especially following injuries to centre forward Lukas Nmecha and forward Timo Werner who did not travel to Qatar.

Germany kick off their World Cup campaign against Japan on Wednesday before taking on 2010 world champions Spain and Costa Rica in Group E.