Inter sweep past Lazio to reach Italian Supercup final

Inter scored again three minutes before time when an unmarked Frattesi received the ball just outside the box after a counter-attack and effortlessly put it away.

Simone Inzaghi's side now have an opportunity to secure their third consecutive Supercup, with this year's format for the first time involving four teams.

"We had never played this format before but this is what football is like now, we have to adapt and I congratulated the lads tonight as I really enjoyed myself watching them," Inzaghi told Mediaset.

"The players did so well, we had a great performance, immediately had the right approach. Now we are in the final, we must try to recover energy over two days as it is going to be very difficult against Napoli."

For Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri, it was a forgettable night as his team failed to register a single shot on target.