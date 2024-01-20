    বাংলা

    Inter sweep past Lazio to reach Italian Supercup final

    Goals from Thuram, Frattesi and Calhanoglu secured their place in the final against Napoli

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Jan 2024, 07:39 AM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2024, 07:39 AM

    Goals from Marcus Thuram and Davide Frattesi, along with a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty, propelled Inter Milan to a 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Italian Supercup semi-final on Friday, securing their place in the final against Napoli.

    After 17 minutes of continuous Inter pressure, Federico Dimarco conjured up a moment of magic with a skilful heel flick, setting up Thuram, who effortlessly tapped in the ball to break the deadlock for the Milan side.

    Inter continued to press after the break, with Calhanoglu doubling the lead five minutes in from the penalty spot after Lazio's Pedro Rodriguez had fouled Lautaro Martinez.

    Inter scored again three minutes before time when an unmarked Frattesi received the ball just outside the box after a counter-attack and effortlessly put it away.

    Simone Inzaghi's side now have an opportunity to secure their third consecutive Supercup, with this year's format for the first time involving four teams.

    "We had never played this format before but this is what football is like now, we have to adapt and I congratulated the lads tonight as I really enjoyed myself watching them," Inzaghi told Mediaset.

    "The players did so well, we had a great performance, immediately had the right approach. Now we are in the final, we must try to recover energy over two days as it is going to be very difficult against Napoli."

    For Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri, it was a forgettable night as his team failed to register a single shot on target.

    "It was clear within four or five minutes. It is clear there is a big difference between us and them but at the same time the difference is not as large as it appeared to be tonight," Sarri said.

    "We cannot underestimate the degree to which we helped them."

    Lazio President Claudio Lotito left his seat shortly after Inter's second goal and addressed the squad in the dressing room afterward.

    "The President was not angry, he was disappointed, just like I was. We were embarrassed in front of a vast television audience," Sarri said.

    "He sees it the way I do: we can lose to Inter but not like that."

    The game took place in a partially-filled Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh.

    Inter and Napoli will play the final on Monday at the same stadium, following the Serie A champions' 3-0 victory over Fiorentina in the first semi-final on Thursday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Inter sweep past Lazio to reach Italian Supercup final
    Inter sweep past Lazio to reach Italian Supercup final
    Goals from Thuram and Frattesi, along with a Calhanoglu penalty, propelled Inter Milan to a 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Italian Supercup semi-final
    Football - AS Roma Press Conference - Daniele De Rossi - Trigoria Training Ground, Rome, Italy - May 14, 2019 AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi during a press conference REUTERS
    Roma appoint De Rossi as manager
    The Serie A side name their former player Daniele De Rossi as their new manager until the end of the season
    Football - The Best FIFA Football Awards - Eventim Apollo, London, Britain - January 15, 2024 An image of Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is displayed after he was named best men's player of 2023 during the awards ceremony by former footballer Kristine Lilly and FIFA council member Sonia Fulford REUTERS
    Messi named FIFA player of 2023
    He beats Haaland and Mbappe to the award
    Inter thrash Udinese 4-0 to reclaim top spot
    Inter thrash Udinese 4-0 to reclaim top spot
    Inter moved two points clear of second-placed Juventus, who have 36 after a home win over champions Napoli

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024