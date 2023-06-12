Messi will increase MLS popularity, says Neymar

Paris St Germain striker Neymar Jr said he already knew Lionel Messi was going to join MLS side Inter Miami and predicted the US top flight is set to change because of the popularity the Argentine will attract.

Messi, 35, announced on Wednesday that he plans to take his talents to South Beach after his contract with French champions expires at the end of this month.

"I already knew... Messi is one of my best friends, it's a gift that football has given me to have the opportunity to meet him, play with him and then establish such a beautiful friendship," Neymar said in an interview with ESPN Brazil on Sunday.