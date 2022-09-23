Mbappe and Giroud shine as France beat Austria 2-0

France kept their hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League alive as goals by Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud secured a 2-0 home victory over Austria on Thursday.

Mbappe produced a stunning strike before the 35-year-old Giroud sealed the win with a header to become the oldest player to score a goal for France.

The world champions, who travel to Denmark on Sunday, climbed to third in Group 1 with five points from as many games.