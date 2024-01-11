Man United forward Sancho re-joins Dortmund on loan

Jadon Sancho has re-joined Borussia Dortmund on loan from Manchester United, both clubs confirmed on Thursday, bringing an end to the attacker's exile from football over a disciplinary issue.

United will pay a portion of Sancho's wages during his loan, according to reports in British media.

The England international joined United from Dortmund for 85 million euros ($93.33 million) in August 2021, signing a five-year deal, but failed to hold down a regular spot and has made just three appearances this season after becoming embroiled in a row with manager Erik ten Hag.

"Sancho will now return to Germany on a temporary basis as Borussia Dortmund prepare to resume their Bundesliga campaign after a winter break," United said in a statement.

"The England international of 23 caps leaves with our best wishes for the remainder of this season."