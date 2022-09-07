Qatar's green own goal as World Cup fans set to jet in from Dubai

The Middle East's first ever football World Cup promises boom time for Dubai hotels this November, with thousands of fans expected to descend on the Gulf city due to limited accommodation in neighbouring host nation Qatar.

But the environmental costs of transporting those visitors nearly 400 km (249 miles) for match days, overwhelmingly by plane, raises further doubts over Qatar's pledge last year to host the first ever carbon-neutral World Cup.

While more than a million football fans are expected to attend the tournament, Qatar had just 30,000 hotel rooms as of March. More are due to be added before the tournament kicks off on Nov 20, but many will be occupied by soccer teams, their support staff and World Cup officials.

"We expect the traffic to be pretty big and pretty busy to and from the World Cup," said Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths, predicting many fans will choose to stay in Dubai, where there are about five times as many hotel rooms - and easier access to alcohol.