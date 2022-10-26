Chelsea appoint Monaco's Stewart as new technical director

"Laurence is an important appointment as we plan to build a deep sporting team that will collaborate closely," Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said in a joint statement.

"Laurence is a world-class football leader who understands talent management, data and scouting, player development and performance."

Boehly has spoken in the past of his desire to implement a multi-club model at Chelsea. Stewart has prior experience of working in such models, having worked at Leipzig and City, who both have a number of sister clubs across the world.

Chelsea, who are fourth in the league standings, travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.