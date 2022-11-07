    বাংলা

    Referee hands out 10 red cards in fiery Argentine final

    In all, seven red cards were shown to Boca players and three from Racing over the course of the match

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Nov 2022, 10:46 AM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2022, 10:46 AM

    World Cup referee Facundo Tello dished out 10 red cards in Argentina's Champions Trophy final on Sunday after Racing Club midfielder Carlos Alcaraz sparked a melee in front of the Boca Juniors fans with his match-winning goal celebration.

    With the teams level at 1-1 in the final minutes of extra time, Alcaraz directed a header into the corner of the net to win it for Racing.

    However, his extended celebration in front of the opposition's fans infuriated the Boca players, with video showing them grabbing Alcaraz by the ear and throwing a ball at him.

    Tello, who will be one of the officials at the World Cup in Qatar, sent Alcaraz off and dished out five red cards to Boca players after the scuffles.

    In all, seven red cards were shown to Boca players and three from Racing over the course of the match.

    Norberto Briasco had opened the scoring for Boca before Racing's Matias Rojas equalised in the first half.

    Latin American Football
    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Leeds United v Aston Villa - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - October 2, 2022 Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho reacts after missing a chance to score Action Images via
    Coutinho’s World Cup hopes in danger
    He sealed a permanent switch to Villa from Barca in the close season
    Former Captain Shahid Afridi wants Babar Azam to drop to number three to consolidate the batting order.
    Afridi calls on Babar to move down the batting order
    A win over Pakistan in Sydney would take New Zealand to a final against either England or India
    Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters - Accor Arena, Paris, France - November 6, 2022 Denmark's Holger Rune during the final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic
    Rune beats Djokovic to claim first Masters title
    'I am not happy that you beat me, but on the other hand I'm happy for you because I like your personality, you're a very dedicated guy who loves tennis,' Djokovic says
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2021 New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
    New Zealand won't underestimate Pakistan: Southee
    Pakistan looked set to exit the competition until the Netherlands pulled off a surprise 13-run win over South Africa

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher