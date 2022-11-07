Referee hands out 10 red cards in fiery Argentine final

However, his extended celebration in front of the opposition's fans infuriated the Boca players, with video showing them grabbing Alcaraz by the ear and throwing a ball at him.

Tello, who will be one of the officials at the World Cup in Qatar, sent Alcaraz off and dished out five red cards to Boca players after the scuffles.

In all, seven red cards were shown to Boca players and three from Racing over the course of the match.

Norberto Briasco had opened the scoring for Boca before Racing's Matias Rojas equalised in the first half.