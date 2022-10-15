Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, says Brazil great Ronaldo

UNTOLD MYSTERY

Ronaldo is the symbol of Brazil's last World Cup title, having scored both goals as his team beat Germany 2-0 in the 2002 final in Japan.

He was also part of the squad that won the World Cup in 1994 at 17-years-old and has been named FIFA World Player of the Year three times and won two Ballon d'Or awards.

But Ronaldo said that he agreed to make a movie about his life because he felt the need to solve the untold mystery of the 1998 World Cup final.

Ronaldo went into the tournament in France, 1998 off the back of a stunning 34-goal debut season with Inter Milan and had scored four times up to the final with Brazil looking unstoppable.

However, something happened on the eve of the game with his health that changed the mood in the changing room. Reports circulated before the match in Paris that he was taken off the team sheet, before being restored. Brazil were thumped 3-0 by hosts France.

"It is a story that I wanted to tell with my own words what happened," Ronaldo said.

"I feel it is the biggest story of my career and I thought that I held it too long by myself that I needed to share with other people.

"The moment was now and (being in) Madrid, on the eve of El Clasico on Sunday, was the perfect occasion to make it happen."

Ronaldo played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona in his career and scored twice against Real in the 1996-97 campaign. Years later, wearing white, he would punish Barca up to four times in the biggest clash in Spanish football.