Alcaraz routs Medvedev in Indian Wells final, reclaims No. 1 ranking

The hard-hitting Spaniard kept dragging Medvedev from corner to corner and consolidated another break for a commanding 4-0 lead while barely breaking a sweat as he closed out a seemingly stress-free victory in 70 minutes without facing a break point.

A bruised and battered Medvedev was clearly not at his best after having rolled his right ankle in the fourth round and then cutting open his thumb in the quarter-final. He was also unable to deal with the windy conditions during the final.

"It was a surprising week in many aspects," said Medvedev. "The ankle, the thumb, the tennis, wind, whatever. But we almost made it. ... I will try to be better next time."

The victory marked the third ATP Masters 1000 trophy for 19-year-old Alcaraz, who became the youngest world number one last September when he won the US Open and held that spot for 20 weeks until Djokovic reclaimed it in January.

Djokovic withdrew from the draw for the Indian Wells event in an indication that his application for a COVID-19 vaccine waiver to enter the US might have failed. The Serbian has also withdrawn from the Miami Open.