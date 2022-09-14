Leverkusen late show sinks Atletico

Schick should have given his side the lead later in the half when he got past Grbic but Atletico defender Felipe did enough to put him off and the ball trickled wide.

Leverkusen struck the woodwork for the third time with a scrappy attempt from defender Odilon Kossounou, while Atletico substitute Rodrigo de Paul came closest in the second half for the visitors, who had loud appeals for a first-half penalty waved away after the ball struck the hand of Edmond Tapsoba.

Leverkusen's persistence finally paid off when midfielder Andrich beat Grbic, while the volume at the Bay Arena was turned up another notch when Diaby appeared at the far post to slot in a cross from Frimpong, who had been released after some wonderful play from Chelsea loanee Callum Hudson-Odoi.

It was a reverse of fortunes for Atletico, who had beaten Porto 2-1 last week with a goal from Antoine Griezmann deep in added time.

"We thought we had the game under control because nothing was happening but with two counter-attacks they have won the game and we have to do better," said Atletico captain Koke.

Leverkusen visit Porto in their next Group B outing on Oct 4, when Atletico play away to leaders Brugge.