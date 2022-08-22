Chelsea's Tuchel hit with FA charge for comments on referee Taylor

Tuchel accused Taylor and the Video Assistant Referee Mike Dean of making wrong decisions which ultimately helped Spurs come away from Stamford Bridge with a point as tempers flared and both he and his counterpart Antonio Conte saw red.

Dean had admitted last week that he made a mistake in not asking Taylor to look at an incident where Spurs' Cristian Romero had pulled Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella's hair, a decision that left Tuchel fuming.