    বাংলা

    Chelsea's Tuchel hit with FA charge for comments on referee Taylor

    He has already received a suspended touchline ban and 35,000 pounds ($41,132) fine following his confrontation with Spurs boss Antonio Conte

    Reuters
    Published : 22 August 2022, 05:22 PM
    Updated : 22 August 2022, 05:22 PM

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been charged with "improper conduct" following his comments on referee Anthony Taylor's decision in the ill-tempered Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur, England's Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

    Tuchel accused Taylor and the Video Assistant Referee Mike Dean of making wrong decisions which ultimately helped Spurs come away from Stamford Bridge with a point as tempers flared and both he and his counterpart Antonio Conte saw red.

    Dean had admitted last week that he made a mistake in not asking Taylor to look at an incident where Spurs' Cristian Romero had pulled Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella's hair, a decision that left Tuchel fuming.

    "It is alleged that the manager's comments in his post-match press conference constitute improper conduct... they imply bias and/or question the integrity of the match referee, and/or bring the game into disrepute," the FA said.

    The FA added that Tuchel has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

    Tuchel had already received a suspended touchline ban and 35,000 pounds ($41,132) fine following his confrontation with Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

    RELATED STORIES
    Roma's Wijnaldum breaks leg, Mourinho says midfielder out for a "long time"
    Wijnaldum breaks leg, out for ‘long time’
    Wijnaldum, who is on loan from Paris St Germain, broke his leg after coming together with Afena-Gyan
    Manchester United crisis will not sway Liverpool, says Fabinho
    United crisis will not sway Liverpool: Fabinho
    United have come under fire from fans after losing both their opening games
    Ten Hag backs himself to 'restore' Manchester United
    Ten Hag backs himself to ‘restore’ United
    England's most successful club has failed to win a trophy in the past five years
    Casemiro bids emotional farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Old Trafford
    Casemiro bids emotional farewell to Real
    The Brazilian midfielder gave special thanks to teammates Modric and Kroos for their support

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher