    Qatar World Cup start date moves up one day

    Host countries are traditionally given the opening match of the World Cup

    Reuters
    Published : 10 August 2022, 04:21 PM
    Updated : 10 August 2022, 04:21 PM

    The 2022 World Cup start date is moving up by a day, according to multiple reports.

    Host Qatar is now scheduled to play Ecuador in the opening match on Nov 20, an update to the existing slate that had Senegal and the Netherlands playing the first match on Nov 21.

    Host countries are traditionally given the opening match of the World Cup.

    ESPN reported the schedule adjustment was made after Qatar requested to have a later kickoff on Nov 21 to appease the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who wanted a fireworks display before his country's opening match. The afternoon kickoff would limit the visual of any pyrotechnics.

    In the overhauled scheduled, Senegal-Netherlands slides from 1 pm local time to 7 p.m. That spot was created by moving Qatar's match.

    The other Monday matches, which pit England vs. IR Iran (4 pm local) and United States vs. Wales (10 pm local), are unchanged.

